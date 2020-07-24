Letter: Toppling statues to appease angry mobs isn't democracy
Letter: Toppling statues to appease angry mobs isn't democracy

Push to remove Confederate statues stalls in rural America

FILE - People film a statue of Confederate general Albert Pike in the nation's capital after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire in Washington early June 20, 2020. At least 63 Confederate statues, monuments or markers have been removed from public land across the country since George Floyd’s death on May 25, making 2020 one of the busiest years yet for removals, according to an Associated Press tally. Most were removed by government officials, though protesters have toppled some. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

 Maya Alleruzzo

It is unfortunate that angry mobs have been allowed to control works of art around our communities. It appears that groups with a little unfavorable knowledge have become the judge, jury and executioner for all artwork.

Why do our leaders allow these people to speak for us all? We need to have reasonable debate before statues and monuments are defaced, destroyed or removed. Why can’t the majority rule?

We live in a democracy. We are supposed to be civilized. It appears that a little knowledge concerning some things judged wrong by a few angry people, using their standards, is all that is needed for obliteration. They should realize that not everyone in history was perfect, but many of these people also accomplished some amazing things.

To paraphrase Socrates: Those with a little knowledge often think they know everything, while those who are actually intelligent realize they do not know everything and are always willing to listen to others.

If this mob desecration continues, I worry that our churches, libraries and historic cities may be next. Rome does not stand a chance.

Denis Knock • Sunset Hills

