Letter: Tough decisions are needed to keep students, teachers safe

As a former member and previous president of the Francis Howell School District Board of Education, I want to thank all boards of education for the time and sacrifice each member makes to serve our communities. These are unpaid, elected positions that few appreciate and many criticize.
Most decisions are left to school administrators. They are the experts whom boards of education rely on to make correct recommendations and decisions. No current administrator has experience dealing with a pandemic and each is making the best decisions possible.
I ask that the board of education and administrator make decisions based on science and medical data with the goal of keeping students, staff and community safe. No one would allow a student with a weapon into our schools. This pandemic is a concealed threat we are letting into our schools, our buses, our athletic fields, and being carried back to our homes and families. Treat it as a threat to everyone's safety and make decisions just like it was a concealed weapon.
There is no one good answer or solution that will make everyone happy. Unfortunately, the responsibility lies with our boards of education and our administrators to make decisions that were unimaginable just a year ago. It is time to make hard decisions knowing you are going to upset people in the process.
My children are grown and out of the house. If they were in school and living at home, I would not put them in a situation that made them unsafe and threatened the safety of our family.
Eric Seider • St. Peters
