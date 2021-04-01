Letter: Tournament loss or not, Mizzou's Martin was outstanding

Regarding Ben Hochman's March 21 column, "It’s same ol’ Mizzou, as Tigers' tournament tumbling continues": The fans who have made the illogical claims that University of Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin should be gone based on the program's quick exit from the NCAA tournament should just go lump it.

Martin did an outstanding job of getting Mizzou into the tournament. The team's late-season slide was unavoidable, especially after one of his top players, center Jeremiah Tilmon, was sidelined for two weeks due to family bereavement. Then the team came up against traditional Southeastern Conference programs like Ole Miss, whose athleticism on a home court was insurmountable.