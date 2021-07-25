Letter: Town hall meeting should address Gardner’s dysfunction

Regarding the editorial “Gardner’s failures border on contempt and merit professional censure” (July 22): It seems like St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had been embroiled in controversies of some sort or another since taking office. My public relations instincts suggest she needs to conduct some sort of town hall meeting with citizens to address the innuendo and supposition about her leadership.

Aside from the Black clergy, which circles around her whenever she comes under criticism, her office is enduring heavy criticism.

She can no longer afford to send her spokesperson out to offer such boilerplate responses as “corrective measures are needed to further prevent any future repeat occurrence of the incident in question.” Gardner herself needs to address the appearance of a dysfunctional office.

Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills