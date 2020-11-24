Letter: Town takes virus precautions and welcomes visitors

Regarding "COVID-19 comes to Cuba, Mo., and hardly anyone is wearing a mask" (Nov. 12): I certainly found a lot of truth in this article. There are not many individuals in our community who support wearing masks. But we have taken many precautions. In the beginning of the pandemic, nearly every restaurant closed its doors. City employees worked split shifts — but still received full pay — in order to prevent a city shutdown. Our schools closed.

As things slowly reopened, some businesses still practiced extra caution. Our McDonald's lobby remained closed; Walmart still requires masks for entry; and Cuba City Hall has a mandatory mask mandate with glass kept between the citizens and the staff. Council meetings are limited to essential staff only, and we stopped charging fees for paying utility bills online or over the phone. There have been many guidelines set in the community, even without a state or county mandate.