Letter: Trading Hawley for McCaskill is a big swing and a miss
McCaskill Future

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., steps on stage to deliver a concession speech in St. Louis. McCaskill of Missouri says she will not run for office again after losing last month to Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley in her bid for a third Senate term. But McCaskill told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she will remain active in politics, perhaps mentoring other Democrats. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

Seeing former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill’s brilliant television commentary during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial reminds me of how much I miss having her as our senator.

Trading McCaskill for Sen. Josh Hawley was as disappointing as if the Cardinals made a straight-up trade of Yadi Molina for a 10th-round draft pick. Hawley’s recent proposal that the Senate preemptively dismiss the Trump impeachment trial due to the delay by the House in delivering the articles to the Senate was bush league. I’d call it a wild swing and a big miss.

Robert Z. Oksner • St. Louis

