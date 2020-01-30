Letter: Trading Hawley for McCaskill is a big swing and a miss

Seeing former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill’s brilliant television commentary during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial reminds me of how much I miss having her as our senator.
Trading McCaskill for Sen. Josh Hawley was as disappointing as if the Cardinals made a straight-up trade of Yadi Molina for a 10th-round draft pick. Hawley’s recent proposal that the Senate preemptively dismiss the Trump impeachment trial due to the delay by the House in delivering the articles to the Senate was bush league. I’d call it a wild swing and a big miss.
Robert Z. Oksner • St. Louis