Letter: Traditional GOP values have surrendered to Trumpism

Regarding “Trudy Busch Valentine faces uphill battle against Eric Schmitt in GOP-friendly Missouri” (Aug. 4): I always taught my high school students to understand the fundamental differences between the two parties because it would help them make more informed choices. For example, they learned that Democrats usually favor a larger federal government that seeks to distribute wealth more equitably, protect minorities from discrimination, and better guard individual rights. Republicans, on the other hand, desired less government to secure more freedom in the marketplace, brawnier national security, and an emphasis on family values.

Little has changed with the Democrats. But what about the Republicans? In Congress, they’ve recently voted to keep insulin costs disgracefully high for millions of diabetics and against more aid to veterans. Their only shared aim is unwavering loyalty to a pathological liar. If any deviate, like Rep. Liz Cheney, they’ll probably be voted from office.

In my opinion, the Republican label next to Senate candidate Eric Schmitt’s name has become meaningless. This situation only weakens our democracy by making it harder for citizens to understand their options fully. I never thought I’d say this as a life-long Democrat, but I actually miss the old GOP.

Joe Regenbogen • St. Louis County