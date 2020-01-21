Letter: Tragic precedent for blind religious support of Trump
Letter: Tragic precedent for blind religious support of Trump

Trump's faithful: 2020 tests his ties to white evangelicals

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump turn and yell towards the news media during a rally for evangelical supporters at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami. Trump's bond with white evangelical voters has long sparked debate. But misunderstandings persist about his support from a Christian voting bloc that favored the GOP long before he took office. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

 Lynne Sladky

I want to write about many expressions of authoritarian oppression that are rampant in our state and our nation. I don’t have space to address them all, so I’ll start at the top.

I am shocked by the support that many so-called evangelical church leaders espouse for President Donald Trump. They need to study church history in Nazi Germany.

From our historical perspective, we can clearly see that the pro-Nazi Protestants in Germany were wrong about Adolf Hitler. German pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer spoke the truth and opposed Hitler and his followers, and Bonhoeffer was hung in 1945 for his resistance.

Today, human beings who have the eyes to see and the ears to hear need to recognize the similarities between those Protestants who supported Hitler and the Protestants who proclaim that President Trump is God’s chosen one. To do God’s will is to strive for freedom for others, all others.

Rev. Paul Schwartzkopf • New Haven

