Letter: Tragic precedent for blind religious support of Trump

I want to write about many expressions of authoritarian oppression that are rampant in our state and our nation. I don’t have space to address them all, so I’ll start at the top.
I am shocked by the support that many so-called evangelical church leaders espouse for President Donald Trump. They need to study church history in Nazi Germany.
From our historical perspective, we can clearly see that the pro-Nazi Protestants in Germany were wrong about Adolf Hitler. German pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer spoke the truth and opposed Hitler and his followers, and Bonhoeffer was hung in 1945 for his resistance.
Today, human beings who have the eyes to see and the ears to hear need to recognize the similarities between those Protestants who supported Hitler and the Protestants who proclaim that President Trump is God’s chosen one. To do God’s will is to strive for freedom for others, all others.
Rev. Paul Schwartzkopf • New Haven