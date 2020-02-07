Letter: Trakas is disingenuous in calling for council bipartisanship

Regarding “Republicans chafe against progressive ‘#squad’ goals in St. Louis County” (Jan. 29): I can’t help but see the calls for bipartisanship by St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas and the other Republicans on the council as disingenuous and performative. I refuse to believe that in the political climate dominating St. Louis and the nation at large that Trakas genuinely believed abortion was anything close to a safe staging ground for bipartisanship — not to mention the hypocrisy in his own claims of bipartisan voting when it came to votes put forward by Lisa Clancy and other Democrats on the council in the past.
We are governed by a democratically elected council that holds votes for a reason. The men and women on the County Council were elected to do a job, and that job is not to compromise their values for the sake of unanimity.
Alex Keeley • Kirkwood