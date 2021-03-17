Letter: Trakas lacks compassion for transgender people

Regarding the op-ed by St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas, "Biden’s transgender order has real-life consequences" (March 12): I was appalled and angered by Trakas’ view that President Joe Biden, via his executive order preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, “knowingly threw girls and young women under the bus of political correctness, forcing them to potentially share locker rooms and compete athletically against transgender people assigned as males at birth.”

The notion that girls are damaged or threatened by the presence of a transgender girl teammate in the locker room is offensive and unfounded. Transgender girls and transgender women are far more likely to be victims, not perpetrators, of bullying, harassment and worse. The statements about unfair athletic competition are false. The Missouri High School Athletic Association Board developed a policy for transgender athletes in 2012, and transgender females compete on girls’ teams only after at least one full year of documented testosterone-suppressing medication.