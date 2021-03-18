 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trakas’ transgender argument instills fear and hate
0 comments

Letter: Trakas’ transgender argument instills fear and hate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Transgender girls in sports

A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer seen at a pool in Utah on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She and her family spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to avoid outing her publicly. She cried when she heard about the proposal that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools, which would separate her from her friends. She’s far from the tallest girl on her team, and has worked hard to improve her times but is not a dominant swimmer in her age group, her coach said. “Other than body parts I’ve been a girl my whole life,” she said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Regarding the op-ed by St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas, “Biden’s transgender order has real-life consequences” (March 12): Transgender women are women, first and foremost. The hate and fear that fuels the arguments denying that truth are only hate and fear, without basis in fact or reason. I believe these comments are meant to instill that fear and hate in others, which does more concrete harm to transgender and nonbinary folks on a daily basis than any imaginary harm done to women playing sports with women who are transgender.

We could talk about the facts, where scientists agree that gender and sex at birth are not the same thing, but it’s never been about that. This op-ed and the multiple transphobic bills making their way through the Missouri Legislature right now are about denying transgender people their right to assert who they are. I’m embarrassed to have a Legislature that’s pushing for them, and an elected leader in my area who, in my opinion, felt that hate so strongly that he wrote a whole op-ed about it.

Sarah Manuel • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports