Letter: Trakas’ transgender argument instills fear and hate

Regarding the op-ed by St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas, “ Biden’s transgender order has real-life consequences ” (March 12): Transgender women are women, first and foremost. The hate and fear that fuels the arguments denying that truth are only hate and fear, without basis in fact or reason. I believe these comments are meant to instill that fear and hate in others, which does more concrete harm to transgender and nonbinary folks on a daily basis than any imaginary harm done to women playing sports with women who are transgender.

We could talk about the facts, where scientists agree that gender and sex at birth are not the same thing, but it’s never been about that. This op-ed and the multiple transphobic bills making their way through the Missouri Legislature right now are about denying transgender people their right to assert who they are. I’m embarrassed to have a Legislature that’s pushing for them, and an elected leader in my area who, in my opinion, felt that hate so strongly that he wrote a whole op-ed about it.