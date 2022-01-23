 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trans athletes should only compete against each other

Regarding Megan McArdle’s column “Questions on trans athletes must be asked — and answered” (Jan. 18): If the trans-inclusive athletic world winks and nods at the performance-enhancing advantage that a trans athlete like Lia Thomas has over cisgender females, then why does it need to continue drug-testing and retesting professional and Olympic athletes? If a biological advantage is allowed, why not a chemical one? Women’s sports teams might wise up and start recruiting trans athletes, potentially causing women’s sport to become a joke.

Trans athletes should be able to use their talents and compete — against each other. Discriminatory? Possibly, but our decisions in life have multiple consequences to be weighed. Athletes with gender dysphoria do not merit turning everyone else’s world upside down or eventually rendering meaningless all future women’s achievement in sport.

Susan Goris • Wentzville

