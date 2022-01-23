Letter: Trans athletes should only compete against each other

Regarding Megan McArdle’s column “Questions on trans athletes must be asked — and answered” (Jan. 18): If the trans-inclusive athletic world winks and nods at the performance-enhancing advantage that a trans athlete like Lia Thomas has over cisgender females, then why does it need to continue drug-testing and retesting professional and Olympic athletes? If a biological advantage is allowed, why not a chemical one? Women’s sports teams might wise up and start recruiting trans athletes, potentially causing women’s sport to become a joke.