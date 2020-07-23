Letter: Transparency is essential on abuses in Catholic Church
0 comments

Letter: Transparency is essential on abuses in Catholic Church

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
New archbishop announced

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, of Springfield, Massachusetts, speaks during a press conference to announcing him as the next Archbishop of St. Louis at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Bishop Rozanski's installation is currently scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25. Archbishop Robert J. Carlson will remain with the archdiocese as an apostolic administrator until the installation. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The abuse of children by Catholic clerics is, in nearly everyone’s eyes, the most significant challenge to the church in centuries. So let’s compare the incoming archbishop to the outgoing archbishop on this matter.

On their respective diocese websites, both Archbishop Robert Carlson and Bishop Mitchell Rozanski list credibly accused predator priests. Carlson, however, is far more forthcoming and helpful. He gives his flock details: whether the accused priest has possessed child pornography, if he has a middle initial, when he was ordained and if he’s living or deceased. Bishop Rozanski does not.

Carlson reveals the identity of 64 proven, admitted or credibly accused local abusive clerics. But an independent, online archive on the church’s abuse crisis, BishopAccountability.org, names 97 publicly accused St. Louis clerics. In his current diocese, Rozanski names 18 accused priests, while BishopAccountability.org names 49. No one statistic or matrix provides a thorough assessment of any official’s performance, but this data suggests St. Louis’ new shepherd may not be as forthcoming with information on abuse as his predecessor.

Lena Woltering • Belleville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports