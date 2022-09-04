 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Transparency is key to socially conscious animal shelters

Regarding “St. Louis County to euthanize more dogs as its shelter is overwhelmed by strays” (Aug. 30): As a pet lover, it breaks my heart when it is necessary to euthanize animals. St. Louis County deserves praise for acknowledging it is overwhelmed by dangerous dogs in its animal shelter and awarding a competitive bid contract to the Animal Protective Association to run the shelter.

I also applaud the Animal Protective Association for its socially conscious animal sheltering strategy. It should be emulated by others. Having recently adopted a cat from a St. Louis city-contracted shelter, I have since learned that my pet has several serious illnesses that were not disclosed by the shelter. Sadly, I have not become a forever home but rather a hospice home, according to my veterinarian.

This seems unfair to those who are willing to adopt pets from shelters and certainly does not follow the Animal Protective Association’s model of “balancing the needs of the animal with the needs of a community.”

To better manage the population of stray and abandoned animals in our community, we need shelters that are open, transparent and follow sound veterinary practices and socially conscious animal sheltering.

Barbara Abbett • Clayton

