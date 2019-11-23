Regarding “Competing airport study would examine whether privatization is good idea” (Nov. 17): If privatizing the airport is truly the best outcome, then conducting a thorough, objective and transparent privatization study should be welcomed. This is especially true since the privatization consultants do not plan to share their study with the public, and St. Louis Alderman Cara Spencer’s $750,000 federal grant application request for an independent study was blocked. In fact, the rollout of the airport privatization process seems eerily similar to that of Better Together, with some of the same stakeholders holding key roles. Overall, the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Investment Partnership Program (privatization/lease program) has a lackluster track record. The privatization process has progressed to the point of interviewing request-for-qualification respondents. It was surprising to see listed as partners in two of the 18 respondents, the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri and Ullico, which is described as investing capital on behalf of public- and private-sector union pension funds, including pension funds in St. Louis. Without an unbiased vetting process, retirees may not be getting the objective information they deserve regarding the security and/or risk involved in investing their hard-earned pension dollars. Although St. Louis Lambert International Airport is owned by the city, it is a significant regional asset in numerous ways. A public infrastructure proposal of this economic magnitude deserves transparency and careful fact-based analysis with a keen eye on regional well-being. Unfortunately, the additional study proposed by the St Louis County Port Authority was voted down on Thursday. The study is not only a good idea, it’s imperative. The Port Authority should reconsider. Jeanne Kirkton • St. Louis