Letter: Transportation planners should consider e-bikes

Regarding “Great Rivers Greenway seeks public input on Hodiamont Tracks biking and walking path” (June 28): Over the past decades transportation planners have made numerous mistakes resulting in missed opportunities, dangerous safety problems, and lack of forward thinking pertaining to streets, roads and highways. Missouri built many highways with one lane bridges and center passing lanes with disastrous results as more drivers took to rural roads. In the 1970s, no provision was made on streets for the burgeoning number of bicycles. Communities ceased building sidewalks, causing a reduction in pedestrian traffic as rates of obesity, childhood and otherwise soared.

Transportation planners, far too often, refuse to react to changing transportation needs and preference. And here we go again. I believe the next major transportation shift will be personal electric devices. Like it or not, e-bikes, scooters and other conveyances will be flooding the streets. They provide opportunity for those who cannot or prefer not to drive.