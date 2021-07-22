 Skip to main content
Letter: Trash collection, 911 system should be top priorities
0 comments

Letter: Trash collection, 911 system should be top priorities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Police discuss illegal dumping near Maffitt Avenue

Street Department trucks work to remove trash from an alley close to the 4500 block of Maffitt Avenue in the Ville neighborhood on April 13, 2021. The alley is a hotspot for illegal dumping, with six incidents occurring between Feb. 2, 2021 and Feb. 6, 2021. The St. Louis Police Environmental Investigation Unit and Mayor Lyda Krewson held a press conference near the alley to announce charges brought against those responsible for the dumping. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Both the "Labor shortage slams St. Louis trash pickup and many other city departments" (July 15) and "St. Louis’ 911 delays have not improved this year. What can be done to fix it?" (July 19) point to a desperate need for funds to pay St. Louis city employees more.

St. Louis residents deserve to feel safe and have trash picked up. We need these departments fully staffed. Yet our our elected officials contemplated giving $500 checks to the city's lowest-income residents.

I have an idea: Why don’t these unemployed become 911 operators and trash truck drivers? There, problem solved.

Amy Terschluse • Chesterfield 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports