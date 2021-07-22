Letter: Trash collection, 911 system should be top priorities

Both the "Labor shortage slams St. Louis trash pickup and many other city departments" (July 15) and "St. Louis’ 911 delays have not improved this year. What can be done to fix it?" (July 19) point to a desperate need for funds to pay St. Louis city employees more.
St. Louis residents deserve to feel safe and have trash picked up. We need these departments fully staffed. Yet our our elected officials contemplated giving $500 checks to the city's lowest-income residents.
I have an idea: Why don’t these unemployed become 911 operators and trash truck drivers? There, problem solved.
Amy Terschluse • Chesterfield