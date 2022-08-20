Letter: Trash-littered landscape not what visitors want to see

Recently, we took three of our grandchildren to the Aquarium at Union Station. The 11th Street exit we took off of Highway 40 was heavily littered with trash on both sides of the road. I know crime is a real concern for downtown, but there also seems to be no pride or interest in making St. Louis look good. Our grandkids wondered why people would treat the earth this way?
Can’t we use some of the federal pandemic funding the city has received to make our downtown beautiful again? How about beefing up Operation Brightside using collegiate student service projects to pick up litter? There are many options.
I live here, but I wonder what visitors think when they first see downtown?
Mary Ludwig • St. Louis County