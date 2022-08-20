 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trash-littered landscape not what visitors want to see

  • 0
Downtown skyline

The Downtown St. Louis skyline is seen from the 100 Above the Park building in St. Louis on Monday, May 24, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Recently, we took three of our grandchildren to the Aquarium at Union Station. The 11th Street exit we took off of Highway 40 was heavily littered with trash on both sides of the road. I know crime is a real concern for downtown, but there also seems to be no pride or interest in making St. Louis look good. Our grandkids wondered why people would treat the earth this way?

Can’t we use some of the federal pandemic funding the city has received to make our downtown beautiful again? How about beefing up Operation Brightside using collegiate student service projects to pick up litter? There are many options.

I live here, but I wonder what visitors think when they first see downtown?

Mary Ludwig • St. Louis County

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News