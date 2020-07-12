Letter: Treat this virus seriously, but people shouldn’t panic

Regarding “COVID-19 cases in Missouri continue to rise after holiday delays, state officials say” (July 8): Coronavirus cases may be surging in southwest Missouri, but people should not panic. The pandemic does not justify fear and paranoia.
As I often tell my patients, this virus is not life-threatening for the vast majority of people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 cases may be 10 times higher than reported, meaning that the case fatality rate is probably lower.
Of course, we still need to take the virus seriously. Medical workers must continue to look out for the most at-risk patients and those in close proximity to them. But Gov. Mike Parson’s economic reopening plan should continue to move forward, as expected.
We all must reject the impulse to panic. Stay calm and carry on.
Dr. Scott Hardeman • Sunset Hills
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.