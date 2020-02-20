Letter: Tree plantings alone will not solve global warming

Regarding “Republicans offer fossil-friendly climate fix: Plant a trillion trees” (Feb. 13): Trees would certainly help reduce carbon in the atmosphere. And while planting trees is a good practice, it is not free of cost. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy went further stating, in effect, that tree planting beats the Democrats' concept of a Green New Deal, which calls for massive government spending to cut emissions.
Planting a trillion trees over 30 years has its own set of costs that aim at treating the symptom, not solving the problem. Costs associated with tree planting are many — land acquisition, shipping, planting, nurturing, etc. Even if planting each new tree could be done, for say $30, we taxpayers would be funding a $30 trillion program as a Band-Aid.
That kind of money could go a long way toward government assistance to cut pollution in the first place. It may be a better option.
Ron Nuetzel • La Barque Creek, Mo.