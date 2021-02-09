Letter: Trial needs to carefully document Trump's wrongdoings

Regarding "Trump impeachment trial confronts Capitol siege" (Feb. 8): The House impeachment managers need to focus on a single goal: Create a public record of Donald Trump's lies, threats of violence to state officials, his encouragement of violence and his efforts to "find" votes to overturn election results. They should also highlight him calling for a mob to assemble, directing it at the Capitol and exhorting them to "fight like hell." The record needs to visibly show the violent attack on the Capitol. While he may not be convicted, the record needs to be clear and persuasive about his desire to block the peaceful transfer of power.