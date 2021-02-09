 Skip to main content
Letter: Trial needs to carefully document Trump's wrongdoings
Letter: Trial needs to carefully document Trump's wrongdoings

hires: Trump at Jan. 6 rally

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Regarding "Trump impeachment trial confronts Capitol siege" (Feb. 8): The House impeachment managers need to focus on a single goal: Create a public record of Donald Trump's lies, threats of violence to state officials, his  encouragement of violence and his efforts to "find" votes to overturn election results. They should also highlight him calling for a mob to assemble, directing it at the Capitol and exhorting them to "fight like hell." The record needs to visibly show the violent attack on the Capitol. While he may not be convicted, the record needs to be clear and persuasive about his desire to block the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump deserves to be harshly judged by history and hopefully by voters who want to preserve our republic.

Michael Costello • University City 

