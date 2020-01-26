Letter: Tribalism supplants checks and balances in Trump trial

Watching the shameless evisceration of checks and balances by the Senate majority, it’s clear this stopped being about constitutional merits or the rule of law a long time ago. It’s about a tribe desperate to maintain its social dominance. Fears are amplified and channeled by the greedy. Principles are traded for the empty promises of a lawless fraud. I once believed that enough of our elected representatives would hold the line against the ever-present, age-old corruption and parochial bigotry. How naive I was.
Ward Silver • St. Charles