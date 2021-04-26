 Skip to main content
Letter: Trinity High School might survive if moved elsewhere
Letter: Trinity High School might survive if moved elsewhere

Trinity HS defeats Maryville HS in Missouri Class 3 Football Semifinal Game

Trinity fans celebrate after a touchdown by their team. Trinity Catholic High School defeated Maryville High School on Saturday November 24, 2018 in the Class 3 semifinal football game. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 TIM VIZER

Regarding the letter "Catholic school favors the rich, ignores working class" (March 3): The reasons given by the St. Louis Archdiocese for closing Trinity Catholic High School are low enrollment and high cost of building maintenance. When Trinity Catholic High School was founded, as a merger of Aquinas-Mercy High School and Rosary High School in 2003, the Aquinas-Mercy High School location (845 Dunn Road in Florissant) was considered by many to be the better location for Trinity because it had a more centralized location and had access to Highways 270 and 170, meaning that students would have an easier commute to it, thus, a potentially higher enrollment. However, the Rosary High School location was chosen as the new location. Was this because the St. Louis Archdiocese could get more money for the Aquinas-Mercy High School location?

Presently, the former Aquinas-Mercy High School location in Florissant is being used by the North County Christian School. The school is not closing, but the campus is for sale, meaning it must be relocated to a new home after the 2021-2022 school year. In my opinion, if Trinity Catholic High School were to move to the former Aquinas-Mercy High School campus, it would thrive.

Linda Caravelli • Florissant

