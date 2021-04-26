Letter: Trinity High School might survive if moved elsewhere

Regarding the letter "Catholic school favors the rich, ignores working class" (March 3): The reasons given by the St. Louis Archdiocese for closing Trinity Catholic High School are low enrollment and high cost of building maintenance. When Trinity Catholic High School was founded, as a merger of Aquinas-Mercy High School and Rosary High School in 2003, the Aquinas-Mercy High School location (845 Dunn Road in Florissant) was considered by many to be the better location for Trinity because it had a more centralized location and had access to Highways 270 and 170, meaning that students would have an easier commute to it, thus, a potentially higher enrollment. However, the Rosary High School location was chosen as the new location. Was this because the St. Louis Archdiocese could get more money for the Aquinas-Mercy High School location?