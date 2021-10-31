Letter: Trolley, 'Meet Me in St. Louis' theme could boost tourism

Regarding " Future of the Loop Trolley unclear after regional board rejects grant " (Oct. 27): St. Louis is missing a real promotion opportunity by not embracing and promoting the Loop Trolley.

A trolley figures prominently in the the "Meet Me in St. Louis" movie, which is still widely remembered. The "Trolley song" is especially memorable. The trolley should be prominently featured in tourist advertising for St. Louis, along with a slogan like, "Meet me in St. Louis!" It should also be free, like the tram in downtown Kansas City.