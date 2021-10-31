 Skip to main content
Letter: Trolley, 'Meet Me in St. Louis' theme could boost tourism
"Meet Me in St. Louis"

Cast members of the Muny's "Meet Me in St. Louis" chug, chug, chug across the stage in a trolley. Photo courtesy of the Muny

 MUNY PHOTO

Regarding "Future of the Loop Trolley unclear after regional board rejects grant" (Oct. 27): St. Louis is missing a real promotion opportunity by not embracing and promoting the Loop Trolley.

A trolley figures prominently in the the "Meet Me in St. Louis" movie, which is still widely remembered. The "Trolley song" is especially memorable. The trolley should be prominently featured in tourist advertising for St. Louis, along with a slogan like, "Meet me in St. Louis!" It should also be free, like the tram in downtown Kansas City.

David Suter • Ballwin 

