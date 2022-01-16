Letter: Trolley needs more attractions on the line and at the park

Regarding the David Nicklaus column “Reviving trolley would be throwing good money after bad” (Jan. 6): The Loop Trolley has received plenty of justified criticism. It’s been disruptive, extremely expensive, underutilized and disappointing. But the trolley itself is just part of the problem. The Loop, for all its personality, isn’t necessarily the first choice for a family outing. Other than shopping and dining, there’s not that much for families with kids to do there.

And at the Forest Park end of the line, passengers alight to … not much. Sure, the Missouri History Museum contains wonderful exhibits, but it’s not a wow at first glance. For many riders, the park’s other major attractions are too far to walk from the trolley stop.