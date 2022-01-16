 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trolley needs more attractions on the line and at the park
0 comments

Letter: Trolley needs more attractions on the line and at the park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FOR FUTURE STORY - Loop left quiet amid coronavirus shutdown

A lone pedestrian crosses the dormant tracks of the Loop trolley on Thursday, April 30, 2020, as commuter traffic is almost non-existent looking eastbound on Delmar Boulevard. The novel coronavirus pandemic shutdown has slowed many traffic corridors normally bustling with vehicles. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the David Nicklaus column “Reviving trolley would be throwing good money after bad” (Jan. 6): The Loop Trolley has received plenty of justified criticism. It’s been disruptive, extremely expensive, underutilized and disappointing. But the trolley itself is just part of the problem. The Loop, for all its personality, isn’t necessarily the first choice for a family outing. Other than shopping and dining, there’s not that much for families with kids to do there.

And at the Forest Park end of the line, passengers alight to … not much. Sure, the Missouri History Museum contains wonderful exhibits, but it’s not a wow at first glance. For many riders, the park’s other major attractions are too far to walk from the trolley stop.

In my opinion, the greater problem with the trolley is the lack of incentive for anyone to ride it. Riders might be attracted to activities like murals, sculptures, gardens and food vendors along the route between the Loop and the park. Upon arrival at the park, attractions might include a sprinkle park for the kids, bike/scooter rentals, musicians, carriage rides, chess tables, handball and tennis tournaments, a bigger café, events like yoga classes, karaoke, poetry slams, or a do-it-yourself graffiti wall.

With the participation of imaginative, talented people and plenty of good publicity, the trolley could still succeed, adding vitality to both ends of the line.

Liza Streett • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News