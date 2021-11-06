Letter: Trolley should link the Loop to more park attractions

Regarding the letter “Linking Loop and history museum never made sense” (Nov. 2): The Loop Trolley route currently ends at the Missouri History Museum. But why not extend it throughout Forest Park and connect the other attractions like the Art Museum, the Zoo and the Muny? I realize this means more money, but track construction wouldn’t be as big a disruption as it was on Delmar. It would also help with the park’s parking situation.
The trolley would fit in with the 1904 World’s Fair theme and would serve as a real transportation vehicle as well as a sight-seeing ride. In this way, maybe more people would ride to the Loop from Forest Park or eat and shop in the Loop and then ride to park attractions.
Douglas LaRico • Town and Country