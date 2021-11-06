 Skip to main content
Letter: Trolley should link the Loop to more park attractions
Loop Trolley has a bumpy first day

A Loop Trolley car waits for another to pass before turning from Delmar Boulevard onto DeBaliviere Avenue on the first day of operation on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding the letter “Linking Loop and history museum never made sense” (Nov. 2): The Loop Trolley route currently ends at the Missouri History Museum. But why not extend it throughout Forest Park and connect the other attractions like the Art Museum, the Zoo and the Muny? I realize this means more money, but track construction wouldn’t be as big a disruption as it was on Delmar. It would also help with the park’s parking situation.

The trolley would fit in with the 1904 World’s Fair theme and would serve as a real transportation vehicle as well as a sight-seeing ride. In this way, maybe more people would ride to the Loop from Forest Park or eat and shop in the Loop and then ride to park attractions.

Douglas LaRico • Town and Country

News