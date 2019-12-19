Letter: Trouble with trolley was evident from the beginning
Letter: Trouble with trolley was evident from the beginning

Loop Trolley's long term future is unknown

Trolley 001 makes it way down Delmar Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in University City. The financially wobbly Loop Trolley will keep running at least through the end of year on reduced hours following a $90,000 loan from the sales tax district that helped fund the line's construction.

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding "Despite opposition, Bi-State CEO gets OK to negotiate a possible takeover of troubled Loop Trolley" (Dec. 11): It was evident before it was ever built that the Loop Trolley was going to be ridiculous. It did not relieve any traffic or parking problem — in fact it created more of both, and it went from one very limited venue to another, with no real tour aspect and no real useful transportation aspect. For Bi-State to now throw more money at it, in the hopes that St. Louis will keep appearing to be a region with well-thought-out transportation priorities, is beyond absurd. The ship that is St. Louis' reputation for thoughtful planning sailed some decades ago, apparently.   

With Bi-State seemingly unable to provide even basic security to passengers, it's a new low to even consider bailing out the Joe Edwards' Trolley Folly. Any more money to it should come from Edwards himself.

Suzanne Rhodenbaugh • St. Louis

