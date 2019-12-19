Letter: Trouble with trolley was evident from the beginning

Regarding "Despite opposition, Bi-State CEO gets OK to negotiate a possible takeover of troubled Loop Trolley" (Dec. 11): It was evident before it was ever built that the Loop Trolley was going to be ridiculous. It did not relieve any traffic or parking problem — in fact it created more of both, and it went from one very limited venue to another, with no real tour aspect and no real useful transportation aspect. For Bi-State to now throw more money at it, in the hopes that St. Louis will keep appearing to be a region with well-thought-out transportation priorities, is beyond absurd. The ship that is St. Louis' reputation for thoughtful planning sailed some decades ago, apparently.
With Bi-State seemingly unable to provide even basic security to passengers, it's a new low to even consider bailing out the Joe Edwards' Trolley Folly. Any more money to it should come from Edwards himself.
Suzanne Rhodenbaugh • St. Louis