Letter: Truckers and Greitens don’t have monopoly on freedom

Regarding “Cross-country trucker protest against vaccine mandates rolls through Missouri” (March 1): What can we all learn from this trucker convoy? According to former governor and senatorial candidate Eric Greitens, the truckers are “firm believers in freedom who are here to take our country back.” I didn’t realize our country was gone, but apparently freedom will bring it back. I support that. I also want women to have freedom over their own bodies as well as to live in a country free of gun violence, free of gender and racial inequality, free of literary censorship and free of oligarchic practices that rob so many citizens of a living wage.