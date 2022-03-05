 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Truckers and Greitens don’t have monopoly on freedom

Former Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to the crowd as The People's Convoy stops in St. Robert, Mo. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The convoy is traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast to protest vaccination mandates. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Cross-country trucker protest against vaccine mandates rolls through Missouri” (March 1): What can we all learn from this trucker convoy? According to former governor and senatorial candidate Eric Greitens, the truckers are “firm believers in freedom who are here to take our country back.” I didn’t realize our country was gone, but apparently freedom will bring it back. I support that. I also want women to have freedom over their own bodies as well as to live in a country free of gun violence, free of gender and racial inequality, free of literary censorship and free of oligarchic practices that rob so many citizens of a living wage.

Greitens also shouted to the crowd, “It’s freedom versus tyranny.” Thank goodness we live in a country that believes in its free elections and doesn’t tolerate the tyranny of a mob storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to destroy our elective process. I tip my red, white and blue hat to all those convoy patriots protecting our freedoms.

Bud Carlson • Ladue

