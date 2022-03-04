Letter: Truckers don’t know what real freedom deprivation is

The article “Cross-country trucker protest against vaccine mandates rolls through Missouri” (March 1) struck me as just plain silly. Supposedly, people are concerned that “freedoms” are being taken away because of masks and/or vaccines that are designed to save lives. At the same time, people in a democratic country, Ukraine, are actually fighting to save their entire country from a tyrant bent on taking away their freedom. Many are willing to give their lives to save it.