Letter: Truckers don’t know what real freedom deprivation is

Trucker convoy passes through Missouri

"Enough is enough, we want our freedoms back" says Heather Hicks, center, as she and Christopher Hicks, right, fly a collection of flags while walking the length of The People's Convoy as it stops in St. Robert, Mo. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The convoy is a group of truckers and supporters traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast to protest vaccination mandates. Heather is originally from Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The article “Cross-country trucker protest against vaccine mandates rolls through Missouri” (March 1) struck me as just plain silly. Supposedly, people are concerned that “freedoms” are being taken away because of masks and/or vaccines that are designed to save lives. At the same time, people in a democratic country, Ukraine, are actually fighting to save their entire country from a tyrant bent on taking away their freedom. Many are willing to give their lives to save it.

Truckers should go home and get back to work. And be thankful they don’t have to fight to save their lives and country.

Dorothy Newell • St. Louis County

