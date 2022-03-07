 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Truckers whine about freedom; Ukrainians fight for it

"Enough is enough, we want our freedoms back" says Heather Hicks, center, as she and Christopher Hicks, right, fly a collection of flags while walking the length of The People's Convoy as it stops in St. Robert, Mo. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The convoy is a group of truckers and supporters traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast to protest vaccination mandates. Heather is originally from Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

The Post-Dispatch front page on March 1 was infuriating. The top photo was of a child with cancer hiding in a bomb shelter while the Russians ruthlessly bombed a children's hospital. Elsewhere on the page was a photo showing a convoy of wimpy truckers in their charade parade for "freedom" ("Cross-country trucker protest against vaccine mandates rolls through Missouri").

As marauding Russian tanks rumble through Ukraine destroying hospitals, schools and homes, these truckers wander our roadways crying about wearing masks and shamefully spouting the word "freedom." What a flagrant kick in the stomach to the valiant Ukrainian people desperately fighting to preserve the freedom of their country.

It's embarrassing, as a U.S. citizen, to witness these sniveling truckers and their supporters making a mockery of what it truly means to be fighting for freedom.

Catherine D. Mizerany • Arnold 

