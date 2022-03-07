Letter: Truckers whine about freedom; Ukrainians fight for it

The Post-Dispatch front page on March 1 was infuriating. The top photo was of a child with cancer hiding in a bomb shelter while the Russians ruthlessly bombed a children's hospital. Elsewhere on the page was a photo showing a convoy of wimpy truckers in their charade parade for "freedom" ("Cross-country trucker protest against vaccine mandates rolls through Missouri").

As marauding Russian tanks rumble through Ukraine destroying hospitals, schools and homes, these truckers wander our roadways crying about wearing masks and shamefully spouting the word "freedom." What a flagrant kick in the stomach to the valiant Ukrainian people desperately fighting to preserve the freedom of their country.

It's embarrassing, as a U.S. citizen, to witness these sniveling truckers and their supporters making a mockery of what it truly means to be fighting for freedom.

Catherine D. Mizerany • Arnold