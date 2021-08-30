Letter: True health care costs desperately need transparency

Regarding "Jaw surgery takes a $27,119 bite out of one man’s budget" (Aug. 27): I recently got a blood test at my doctor's office. Total Amount Billed: $103.28. Plan Discount: $72.30. Plan Paid: $0. Now it says I may owe $30.98.

But did it ever really cost $103.28 to start with? More likely, the true price was $30 all along. The inflated price is just for show, to make us think we're getting a good deal and that the insurance company is our friend.

I bet the true cost of an medical procedures is somewhere between the Medicare price and the private insurance prices. The artificially low Medicare price is being subsidized by the artificially high private insurance prices — and both hospitals and insurance companies are coming out on top.

On one of my doctors' web pages, it says currently all of the office's Medicaid slots are full and to check back in six months to see if there is any availability. Why are there only a few Medicaid slots? Medicaid payments to the health care provider are so artificially low that a given provider can only afford to see a few Medicaid patients.