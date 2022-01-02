 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: True meaning of ‘Rudolph’ is forgiveness, understanding
0 comments

Letter: True meaning of ‘Rudolph’ is forgiveness, understanding

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rudolph with Santa

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - A misfit reindeer and his friends look for a place that will accept them. (NBCUniversal)

 NBCUniversal

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s op-ed “’Rudolph’ sends the wrong Christmas message for my house” (Dec. 22): In my opinion, Schmidt’s twist on this traditional family favorite is dark, depressing and truly misguided. The very words/lyrics which Schmidt quoted correctly (key words “used to”), along with the entire op-ed, set the stage for the true message of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which is one of forgiveness, togetherness, support, understanding and hope.

In having discussions about how mean the shortsighted players, including Rudolph’s father and Santa, are to Rudolph and Hermey, we show that first impressions are not always the correct ones, and there’s value we all can offer. It’s that sometimes others don’t recognize that at first glance. This is how it is in the real world. In my view, that’s the true value this story sends.

I do agree that if you don’t like the story, then by all means don’t watch it.

Carl M. Schorle • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News