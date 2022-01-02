Letter: True meaning of ‘Rudolph’ is forgiveness, understanding

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s op-ed “’Rudolph’ sends the wrong Christmas message for my house” (Dec. 22): In my opinion, Schmidt’s twist on this traditional family favorite is dark, depressing and truly misguided. The very words/lyrics which Schmidt quoted correctly (key words “used to”), along with the entire op-ed, set the stage for the true message of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which is one of forgiveness, togetherness, support, understanding and hope.

In having discussions about how mean the shortsighted players, including Rudolph’s father and Santa, are to Rudolph and Hermey, we show that first impressions are not always the correct ones, and there’s value we all can offer. It’s that sometimes others don’t recognize that at first glance. This is how it is in the real world. In my view, that’s the true value this story sends.