Letter: Truly 'pro-life' politicians would stand up to gun lobby

Regarding "Dems renew push for gun-control bills after Oxford shooting" (Dec. 2): What kind of country is so adamant about overturning Roe v. Wade that we fail to protect our living breathing children in our schools?

This is not a country that is "pro-life." Instead, it is a country where the almighty dollar speaks louder than any words. How many more thoughts and prayers do Americans have to hear before something is done about gun control?

The goal of this country is to protect our children with common sense gun laws. Let’s stop this insanity. How many more Sandy Hooks, Parklands and now Oxford, Michigan, will it take for politicians to take on the gun lobby? How many more parents and friends need to say goodbye to their children before something is done? The country is waiting.

Yvonne Serbell • Sunset Hills