 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Truman knew GOP claims of 'socialism' were all phony
0 comments

Letter: Truman knew GOP claims of 'socialism' were all phony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1949: Harry Truman

A beaming President Harry Truman reads election returns at the Women's National Democratic Club dinner on Nov. 8, 1949 in Washington before starting his off-the-cuff speech. The president, shown looking down at his notes, told his audience that two New York papers predicted the election of Herbert Lehman as U.S. Senator from New York State. (AP Photo/ Harvey Georges)

 Harvey Georges

Republicans claim the Democrats are pushing a socialist agenda. Readers should remember President Harry S. Truman's remarks on October 10, 1952. He said: "Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. Socialism is what they called public power. Socialism is what they called Social Security. Socialism is what they called farm price supports. Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance. Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people."

When Republicans scream against socialism, what they really mean is that they are against progress, President Franklin Roosevelt's "New Deal," and Truman's "Fair Deal." 

Joe Walker • Old Monroe 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports