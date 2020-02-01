Letter: Trump acted just like mob boss talking to Zelensky

Every time President Donald Trump refers to his “perfect” telephone conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, it is important to put it in context. He was well aware that numerous other people were listening in and that it was being recorded. He felt that the call was “perfect” in the same way that a mob boss who fears his line has been tapped gets his point across while being sufficiently vague and ambiguous to prevent his conviction. This is why Trump mentions several times to Zelensky to talk with Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to get the details.
William Wunderlich • High Ridge