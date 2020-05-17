Letter: Trump and Fox News attacks on Fauci are outrageous

Regarding “Trump: Fauci remarks on risks to reopening economy unacceptable” (May 14): President Donald Trump is following the Fox News talking points that are questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci’s opinions on the safety of opening the country, especially the schools.
They are repeating over and over that Fauci wasn’t elected to anything by anyone. No matter his 50-plus years of experience, intelligence, and education. They somehow think that, because Trump was elected, he knows better.
The Fox News commentators never complain when advisers Jared Kushner or Kellyanne Conway or any of the other non-elected accomplices speak out. Trump wants to force open the schools and the businesses because he is concerned about his reelection. He won’t take any responsibility, though, if it backfires.
Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson
