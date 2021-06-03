Letter: Trump and his backers might cause democracy to fail

My uncle died in 1945 after the Army Air Force plane on which he was tail gunner was hit by German flak over Foggia, Italy. He was part of an amazing collaboration of nations that saw the danger of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in Europe and Japan in the Pacific.

The victorious Allies thought the danger was defeated as Germany and Japan became democratic allies. Who could have imagined that a former American president, Donald Trump, would continue to cry fraud after he was defeated for reelection? Every court has rejected his claims.

Who could have imagined that a mob inspired by Trump would invade the Capitol, putting in danger Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers, and then some of those same lawmakers would reject a commission to get the facts behind the insurrection? It’s also difficult to imagine the election of a representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who repeats bizarre nonsense from a group called QAnon and that 15% of Americans would believe is true.

I don’t believe people would have imagined that state legislatures are enacting laws that restrict access to voting or the spate of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Asian incidents of hate. And who could have imagined the police attacks on our Black citizens?