Letter: Trump and his enablers need to put US needs first

Regarding "Trump tweets words 'he won'; says vote rigged, not conceding" (Nov. 16): Americans deserve better from President Donald Trump and his GOP sycophants. While coronavirus cases are overwhelming hospitals and many families are losing loved ones, Trump is holed up in the White House throwing an angry hissy fit or out playing golf.

It’s time for the Republican Party to do what Trump cannot and will not do, and that is to put the welfare of the American people first. Sens. Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner swore to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The domestic enemy is Trump. And every day that passes, his angry ranting tantrums threaten our national security against foreign adversaries who wish us harm. It is vital that a transition to President-elect Joe Biden's administration begin immediately.

Trump is delinquent in his duty and has abdicated the office of president. He spends precious time directing his lawyers to file frivolous lawsuits that are being dismissed upon arrival.