Letter: Trump and his enablers should be sent packing

It is painfully obvious that President Donald Trump is incapable of leadership during this health crisis. He is certainly displaying a cowardly demeanor by deflecting blame to the individual states for their lack of ventilators and personal protective equipment.
He claims to be a wartime president. A real wartime president does not deflect responsibility to the states to defend themselves. A real wartime president does not tell Democratic governors clamoring for needed equipment that he is a “backup” and not “their shipping clerk.” As an added insult, Republican governors in some states are getting what they requested. A real wartime president organizes a national plan so states don’t have to bid against each other and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for needed equipment.
You can’t make this stuff up. President Trump said these things on live TV. Trump’s inability to function in this crisis shows his lack of fitness for the job. His daily briefings are nothing but free televised campaign events to take the place of his rallies. Republican enablers of this president need to be voted out and sent home packing in November.
Bud Wolke • Edwardsville
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.