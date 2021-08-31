 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump and intelligence forces deserve Afghan blame
Letter: Trump and intelligence forces deserve Afghan blame

Regarding the editorial “A rushed and flawed Afghanistan withdrawal plan assured a tragic outcome” (Aug. 28): The fall of Afghanistan should be blamed first on former President Donald Trump, who gave the blueprint to the Taliban by releasing prisoners and setting a date for American troop withdrawal. Procedures should have been put in place then in order to plan our orderly withdrawal.

And then if there is more blame to be made, put it on our intelligence analysts who didn’t foresee the imminent fall of the country.

Laura Cooper • Fenton

