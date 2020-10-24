Letter: Trump and Wagner against needed regulation and taxes

Regarding “U.S. government agencies to use artificial intelligence to identify and eliminate outdated regulations” (Oct. 18): A vote for Rep. Ann Wagner and President Donald Trump is a vote for the glorious world of deregulation.
Glorious until someone’s son gets his first job as a roofer and no yellow perimeter tape is required. He never did see the roof’s edge. Glorious until the water children drink is contaminated. Glorious until someone’s aunt with lung cancer can’t go to the grocery store because of polluted air. Glorious until the family is forced to leave town just to see the blue sky.
A vote for Wagner and Trump is also a vote for the glorious world of reduced taxes. Glorious until someone’s mom can’t get to the public library because the closest branch is closed. Glorious until people can’t afford private school for their children and they must attend the nearest public school. Glorious until the snow cannot be cleared and the sewers clog and flood.
Regulations and taxes serve a purpose. Vote smart.
Julie Hundman • Crestwood
