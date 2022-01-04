 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump backers only believe him when he lies to them
Letter: Trump backers only believe him when he lies to them

Regarding “Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him” (Dec. 20): It seems that Donald Trump’s groupies only believe him when he lies. Or perhaps, they only believe him when he tells them what they want to hear.

Trump has declared many times that he actually won the 2020 election, and that there was massive voter fraud. His groupies lapped it up. But when Trump told them that he got the coronavirus booster shot, vaccines save lives and that they should get the vaccines, they booed him.

Alex Jones of Infowars said that “what he told Candace Owens is a raft of dirty lies.” Owens, of the Daily Wire, made uncomplimentary remarks about Trump’s age. Perhaps President Joe Biden could commiserate with Trump about critics blaming his mistakes on senility.

Susan LaBarge • House Springs

