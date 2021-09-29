Letter: Trump backers should quit crying about stolen election

Regarding " Backers of Trump’s false fraud claims seek to control next U.S. elections " (Sept. 22): Never have there ever been so many cry baby adults about an election. They should quit crying because the election was fair and square.

And to all the hatemongers and hypocrites, there is only one race: the human race. Can they at least try to be civil? All of this mean and hateful stuff needs to stop. Once upon a time, people used to be nice. We need to do things for the good of humanity and not just for each person's political party.