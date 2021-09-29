 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump backers should quit crying about stolen election
A Donald Trump supporter holds a Stop the Steal sign while gathering on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol to protest the election on January 6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Trump supporters gathered at state capitals across the country to protest today's ratification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

 Michael Ciaglo

Regarding "Backers of Trump’s false fraud claims seek to control next U.S. elections" (Sept. 22): Never have there ever been so many cry baby adults about an election. They should quit crying because the election was fair and square.

And to all the hatemongers and hypocrites, there is only one race: the human race. Can they at least try to be civil? All of this mean and hateful stuff needs to stop. Once upon a time, people used to be nice. We need to do things for the good of humanity and not just for each person's political party. 

Ralph Schrum • Fenton 

