Letter: Trump backers wrongly think the ends justify the means

On March 1, President Donald Trump called the coronavirus threat a Washington Post hoax and later a Democrat hoax. U.S. citizens have now reported 2.5 million cases and over 120,000 deaths. Last Saturday, the draft-dodging president announced to his rally in Tulsa that he told his administration to cut back on tests because of the increasing number of reported cases. His campaign later claimed that the president was only joking.
The problem is that many Americans have had family members or friends die from coronavirus. The president's comments in March and on Saturday can best be described as disgusting, arrogant and ignorant. Ask a survivor. The deaths and disease are not a joking matter.
But more alarming are the Trump supporters who also find these statements repugnant but justify the president on basis of results (such as naming conservative Supreme Court justices) that they do support. In the 1950s in St. Louis public schools during the heat of the Cold War, we were taught that communism and its methodology, that the ends justify the means, was unacceptable. Why are conservative Republicans adopting Trump's current actions that the ends do justify the means?
Jim Zemenick • Webster Groves
