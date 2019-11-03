I have lived through the Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam unrest including destruction of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) building at Washington University, and the ravages of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, but never have I feared for our country more than today.
President Donald Trump is cornered in an impeachment inquiry. Aided by Attorney General William Barr, who mischaracterized the findings of the Mueller report and who buried the whistleblower’s credible account, the Trump administration has launched a criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.
All 17 U.S. Intelligence agencies, coupled with the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, have conclusively determined that Russia waged cyber warfare against the integrity of our elections. By targeting vulnerable, easily manipulated voters from information gained by Cambridge Analytica, Russia worked to suppress the African American vote and elevate the status of Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Trump siphoned off razor-thin margins of votes in three crucial states, thus handing him the electoral college victory.
At the behest of Trump, the powerful William Barr sows confusion by diverting attention from impeachment toward a debunked conspiracy theory and, in so doing, threatens the very fabric of our democracy. As the late Rep. Elijah Cummings observed presciently, “When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be asked: In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?” May Americans find the fortitude to save us from within.
Doris Schwartz • Chesterfield