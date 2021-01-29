Letter: Trump-bashing not the reason for present lack of unity

Regarding the letter “After vindictive Trump-bashing, there can be no unity” (Jan. 25): I wonder if the letter writer who declared the bashing of Donald Trump as the reason why there can be no unity realizes what millions of others have endured for four years. They’ve endured Trump’s lies, cheating, frequent hiring and firings, nepotism, tax-dodging, disrespect, incitement and lies about the coronavirus. If there are any reasons for disunity, these reasons surely rank higher than Trump-bashing.