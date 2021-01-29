 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump-bashing not the reason for present lack of unity
0 comments

Letter: Trump-bashing not the reason for present lack of unity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump agreements seek to tie Biden's hands on immigration

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration's final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his predecessor's immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

 

Regarding the letter “After vindictive Trump-bashing, there can be no unity” (Jan. 25): I wonder if the letter writer who declared the bashing of Donald Trump as the reason why there can be no unity realizes what millions of others have endured for four years. They’ve endured Trump’s lies, cheating, frequent hiring and firings, nepotism, tax-dodging, disrespect, incitement and lies about the coronavirus. If there are any reasons for disunity, these reasons surely rank higher than Trump-bashing.

K.G. Thompson • Farmington

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports