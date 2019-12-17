Letter: Trump becomes more emboldened behind GOP's support

It seems impeachment is almost here. The facts are highly indisputable. President Donald Trump asked for a favor of the Ukrainian government to investigate a political rival in return for the release of aid that had been granted by Congress and for an invite to the White House. Secondly, Trump obstructed congressional inquiries, carried out under House members' constitutional duties, by refusing to allow documents to be turned over and by ordering staffers to refuse to testify even after being subpoenaed.
Most seem to think this behavior is not only wrong but unacceptable for a president. Those in the minority, at least in the House of Representatives and the country as a whole, do not see anything wrong with this behavior. Most of the conservative senators, who are the majority in the Senate, have already stated they don't consider these behaviors as impeachable offenses, so it is highly unlikely Trump will be found guilty.
Trump stated in 2016 while he was running for president, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” So far, his supporters in the Senate and the House seem to be proving him correct. The real questions become how far the conservative party will allow Trump to use powers that were not intended for the executive branch, to denigrate our allies overseas, to diminish our individual purchasing ability through enormous tariffs, to remove our country from international councils, and to abdicate our role as the leader of the free world.
The more his supporters give him, the more emboldened he becomes to take more and ignore legal concepts and ethical standards. Let us hope it gets corrected before we as a country become irretrievably harmed.
Glen Phillips • Jacksonville, Ill.