Letter: Trump breaks promise with proposed Social Security cuts

Regarding "Social Security proposal could cut off thousands" (Dec. 14): When President Donald Trump ran for election, he said he would not touch Social Security. This is a violation of his promise. This proposal would terminate Social Security disability payments to many millions of Americans who are too physically or mentally impaired to work.
If he goes through with this, it will be another lie he has told to the American people. I believe the American people are opposed to this but unfortunately don't pay too much attention. Just look, this article was buried on Page 6 of the Post-Dispatch, and I have not seen it mentioned on any of the news programs. And not a word from our two senators. Waiting for the election in 2020 to express my opinion at the polls.
Joseph Appelbaum • Overland