Letter: Trump brings everything that happens to him on himself

Respected conservative columnist Kathleen Parker, in her column "There will be plenty of time in the future to affix blame" (April 10), wrote: "Criticism is not, in every case, a function of bias, as [Trump's] supporters often charge, but is sometimes a necessary balance to Trump's shifting definitions of reality." Trump apologists will, until he's mercifully out of office, continue to opine that the deep state media mob, including the Post-Dispatch, slants its news and opinions unfavorably toward the president.
Trump brings everything, for which he lambasts the media, on himself. The press can't make this stuff up. The media simply reports what he says and does. A partial list of the scandals he (not the press) brought on himself: Trump University, the Trump Foundation, Stormy Daniels, double-digit claims of sexual harassment, Michael Cohen, inauguration committee illicit accounting, Russia, Moscow Trump Tower, Ukraine, Jared Kushner's security clearance, and multiple unethical violations of the Constitution's emoluments clause. Just to name a few.
His narcissistic bullying personality prompts juvenile utterances nearly every day, which the press simply regurgitates: "I know more than the generals, believe me;" "Look at her horse face;" "I had the largest crowd in inaugural history;" "Mexico will build the wall;" "You're nasty;" and all of his childish nicknames — bad behavior that should have stopped after grade school graduation. His lies could fill a thick encyclopedia volume: 16,000 and counting. A statesman deserving of respect, Trump is not.
It's too bad Republicans don't have a more worthy candidate in this election year, a historical mistake of their own doing. The current resident of the White House, when judged by future historians of all persuasions for his impeachment, his response to the coronavirus epidemic and his character (his ethics, morals, truthfulness, quality as a role model, civility, compassion, empathy, and basic decency) will most certainly be anointed Worst President Ever.
Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin
