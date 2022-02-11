Letter: Trump brings out the worst traits in his supporters

Regarding “Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback” (Jan. 30): If the Republicans ever had a moral compass, it is now way south of honesty and democracy. They can’t put all the blame on Donald Trump because I believe they were racist and had a lust for power long before he came along.

What is so embarrassing for these charlatans is that Trump brought out their worst for all to see. The evidence is on tape, like Trump asking the Georgia secretary of state to “find” 11,780 votes for him. Now the Republican National Committee claims the insurrection was nothing but “legitimate political discourse.” A rational mind comes to a different conclusion.

If Republicans want Trump’s endorsement, it’s simple to get: Just support the big lie and praise him. These Trump supporters are the real enemy of democracy. Alternative facts have morphed into insanity.

When I was a kid, I shot birds with my BB gun. However, after a while, I had an evolution of thought and realized what I did was wrong. I now feed birds. Maybe Republicans can start feeding democracy. Could these Republicans ever have an evolution of thought, or are they going to keep playing and follow their inept, narcissistic, lying leader off the cliff of democracy?

Jim Arnitz • St. Louis